Ettrick man charged after underage sex sting

A 29-year-old Ettrick man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being arrested in an underage sex sting. Briar S. Guenther faces felony charges of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer with the Coulee Region Children Internet Protection Task Force posed online as a 15-year-old girl and was contacted by Guenther. The complaint says Guenther and the officer shared photos and conversed about having sex.

The complaint says Guenther agreed to meet with the fictitious girl June 25 at a La Crosse residence. The officer told Guenther to bring a condom.

Guenther reportedly parked in front of the residence, texted "here" to the officer, walked to the residence and knocked on the front door. An officer answered the door and placed Guenther under arrest. He reportedly told police, "I just came to chat." A condom was reportedly found in Guenther's back pocket.

Guenther is free on a signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 20.

