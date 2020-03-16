Elroy man dies in crash on I-90 in Winona County

An Elroy, Wis., man was killed early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near New Hartford Township in Winona County, Minn.
The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Dennis Allen Williams, 74, was killed while a passenger in an eastbound Chevrolet Express that the State Patrol says left the roadway and crashed near mile marker 270.
Williams was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol, and the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.
The driver, Richarda Jean Yoakum-Williams, 69, also of Elroy, received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Gundersen Hospital.
Yoakum-Williams was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the State Patrol.