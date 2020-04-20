Elderly man exposes himself to unsuspecting jogger, unable to be identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman reported that an elderly man had exposed himself to her Sunday morning while she was jogging on County Road 15.

According to the complainant, while she was in the area of Hwy. 61 and Old Homer Road in the Homer Township, she had been approached by a man in a black SUV, who attempted to initiate a conversation with her.

The complainant continued jogging when the driver pulled over and asked, “Have you ever seen anything like this?”

The complainant said she turned around and saw the man get out his vehicle, pull down his pants and expose himself to her.

The suspect was unable to be identified by the complainant, but was described as being between 70 and 80 years old with gray hair, wearing a jacket and shorts. The complainant was also unable to get a make and model of the SUV the suspect was driving, aside from describing it as less than five years old.

Deputies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

