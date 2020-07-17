Deputies: Iowa man arrested after fleeing during traffic stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A West Des Moines, Iowa, man was arrested early Friday after fleeing police during a traffic stop.

Timothy Richard Bollenbaugh, 50, was ultimately arrested and referred for felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and speeding.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office said Bollenbaugh had been seen traveling 95 mph in a 65 mph zone on Hwy. 61 near Black Horse Road.

Bollenbaugh was eventually stopped in front of Target at 11:24 p.m. Thursday — where a Winona police officer provided assistance — but drove off shortly afterward.

The deputy pursued Bollenbaugh, but terminated the pursuit after driving a few blocks.

At 12:21 a.m. Friday, a Winona officer encountered a vehicle in the middle of the road and noticed an individual standing next to it.

The officer made contact with the individual, identified as Bollenbaugh, who confirmed the vehicle was his.

Bollenbaugh said he had been experiencing some issues and had been stopped on I-90 by the state patrol earlier in the evening.

He was eventually allowed to leave during that incident, but ended up getting lost on Hwy. 61 near Winona.