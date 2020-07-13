Dakota man charged with wife's murder could "not watch her suffer," complaint reveals

When dispatchers asked Wright if he was sure his wife was no longer breathing, he said, “She’s not, she better not be.”

Officers were eventually able to make contact with Wright, who they noticed had at least one cut to his wrist and transported him to a hospital in Wisconsin.

The body of Wright’s wife was discovered in the residence. Her body was situated in a chair with at least one stab wound to the abdomen and apparent blunt force trauma to the face.

Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim.

Upon searching the residence, according to the statement, officers found two knives with what appeared to be blood on them and what appeared to be a large pool of blood.

Officers also discovered a note that stated the writer could “not take it anymore,” could “not watch her suffer” and indicated that he had attempted to commit suicide.

Since Wright was taken to a hospital in Wisconsin for his injuries, and subsequently taken to the La Crosse County Jail, he is facing extradition back to Minnesota.

According to the complaint, if convicted, Wright faces up 40 years in prison.

The incident is not believed to be premeditated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.