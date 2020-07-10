You are the owner of this article.
Dakota man being referred for second-degree murder in connection to wife's death
A Dakota man is being referred for second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife Friday.

The 79-year-old suspect -- whose identity is being withheld at this time -- called the sheriff’s office at 10:54 a.m. Friday saying he had killed his 72-year-old wife, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

The call was eventually dropped, but law enforcement was able to ascertain it originated from the 45000 block of County Road 12 in Dakota.

Upon police arrival, the suspect was said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries that are believed to have been self-inflicted, but the cause for the injuries was not disclosed. Police also discovered the victim’s body.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office advises that an investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public as a result of the incident.

Responding agencies include the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Dakota Fire and Rescue, Nodine Fire and Rescue and Tri State Ambulance.

