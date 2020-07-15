You are the owner of this article.
Dakota man accused of wife's murder extradited back to Winona County
Dakota man accused of wife's murder extradited back to Winona County

Joseph Bailly Wright, 79, the Dakota man accused of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, was extradited back to Winona County Wednesday afternoon.

Wright was taken to a Wisconsin hospital July 10 after attempting to cut his wrists after the death of his wife, authorities said.

In a note found by police at the scene of the incident, the writer — who’s believed to be Wright — said he could no longer watch his dementia-stricken wife suffer and indicated that he attempted to commit suicide.

After being released from the hospital, Wright was taken to the La Crosse County Jail before being extradited back to Winona County.

If convicted, Wright could face up to 40 years in prison.

