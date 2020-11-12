Crime Stoppers looking for information regarding May fire in Rollingstone

Winona Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a suspicious fire that occurred in Rollingstone in May.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 1:55 a.m. on May 17, the Rollingstone Fire Department was called to 61 Main Street for a report of a portable toilet that was on fire.

At the time of their arrival, firefighters noticed the fire had completely engulfed the toilet and had spread to a nearby concession stand, damaging it.

The sheriff’s office said the damage resulted in an insurance payout of $25,000.

Information can be submitted to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-457-6368 or by calling the Winona Area Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530.

