A highly intoxicated Winona man was taken into custody Saturday after he allegedly attempted to jump out of a moving vehicle and attacked a woman.
Benjamin Ross Sage, 42, was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call when he appeared in Winona County Court Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, Winona police responded to the scene after a Winona County Sheriff’s deputy reported seeing what he believed to be a domestic assault occurring in a vehicle on Hwy. 14 in Winona County.
When officers arrived, the woman said she had been driving Sage, who was intoxicated and belligerent, to Rochester for treatment when he attempted to jump out of the moving vehicle.
Sage reportedly turned on the woman after she attempted to call 911. Officers observed several injuries to the woman’s hand, which was bleeding.
According to several witnesses at the scene, Sage reportedly tackled the woman to the ground after she brought the vehicle to a stop along the side of the road.
After the attack, Sage reportedly fled. He was apprehended by Goodview police near the Saint Mary’s University campus. Officers reported that Sage was extremely intoxicated, exhibited slurred speech and had difficulty keeping his balance.
According to the criminal complaint, Sage’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.26%.
Sage was released on his own recognizance under the condition he remain law abiding and abstain from drugs or alcohol. He was also given the opportunity to post a $6,000 bond without conditions.
