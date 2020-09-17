Catalytic converters target of recent thefts, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent spike in the theft of catalytic converters has prompted a public response from the Winona Police Department.

Police received five reports regarding the theft of catalytic converters between Sept. 11 and 16.

Four of those five reports involved Toyota Priuses, while the remaining one involved a motorhome.

Most of the thefts were within the same area, as well, with three of them being reported on Seventh, Eighth and Lake streets. The other two were reported on East Sarnia and Breezy Lane.

“The Toyota Priuses in question range from years 2007-2009,” Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen said. “We are learning that because of the efficiency of these vehicles, the metal is more precious and thus more valuable.”

The police department is advising anyone who hears a car alarm to be vigilant.

If suspicious activity is witnessed near a vehicle, people are encouraged to notify the police.

Anyone with useful information can also call the Winona Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 507-457-6530 or the Winona Police Department’s non-emergency line at 507-457-6302.

