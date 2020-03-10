You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Buffalo County: Mondovi man accused of domestic abuse turns himself in
0 comments
alert

Buffalo County: Mondovi man accused of domestic abuse turns himself in

{{featured_button_text}}

A suspect in a domestic abuse incident has turned himself in after running away from police Monday.

Brock Schultz, 41, of Mondovi, Wisconsin, was reported to have been involved in a domestic abuse incident about 9:45 a.m. Monday in the town of Lincoln.

The initial report to police indicated that a firearm had been discharged during the incident.

Upon police arrival, Schultz fled into a wooded area and was on the run for close to 24 hours, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were ultimately able to make contact with Schultz, who subsequently elected to turn himself in.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Eau Claire Regional SWAT team, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News