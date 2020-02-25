Authorities: Suspects in Durand baseball bat assault apprehended in Michigan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The two men accused of an assault last week in Durand, Wis., were apprehended Monday in central Michigan, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Rufino Zacaris Tehuacatl, 29, and Erick Tlatemohue Tepole, 28, have been accused of assaulting two people with baseball bats before fleeing the scene

There were reports that the suspects were spotted in Arcadia, Wis., last week. Their vehicles already had been impounded by Buffalo County authorities.

The two men are in the Isabella County Jail in Mount Pleasant, Mich., awaiting extradition.

