3 individuals taken into custody after standoff in Onalaska

A standoff with police Tuesday afternoon resulted in three individuals being taken into custody.

An officer around 4:30 p.m. saw an individual with a felony warrant, and known to have possessed firearms, enter a residence on the 300 block of Main St., Onalaska. When backup arrived the officers knocked on the door, to no answer.

The Onalaska Police Department in a Facebook post asked the public to avoid the area while a perimeter was set up. Following phone negotiations, three individuals, including the person on warrant and another also with a felony warrant, voluntarily exited the residence.

The Police Department in an update to the community shared the incident had been safely resolved. The name of the individuals taken into custody was not shared as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.