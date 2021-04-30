2 from Minnesota arrested in Trempealeau County drug interdiction traffic stops

A La Crosse woman was one of three individuals arrested following an April 23 vehicle stop and drug interdiction.

Kayla M. Rach, 34, of La Crosse was booked in Trempealeau County Jail on drug charges and a probation hold after the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office conducted a criminal interdiction detail a week ago in the City of Galesville, Township of Gale.

Deputies conducted around 40 traffic stops total, utilizing K-9 officers Luke, Javy and Zara to help identify the presence of controlled substances.

A 2:47 p.m. stop of a vehicle in which Rach was a passenger uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A stop at 5:27 p.m. resulted in the arrest of Nicholas E. Zumberge, 33, of Colombia Heights, MN. Deputies determined Zumberge, the driver of the vehicle, was under the influence of a restricted controlled substance and in possession of marijuana.

Zumberge was booked into the Trempealeau County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.

At 10:38 p.m., an additional stop led to David Joseph Hovis, 20, of Minneapolis, being taken to Trempealeau County jail on multiple drug charges and an outstanding warrant.