Crash on Pelzer and Hwy. 61 leaves Minnesota City with life-threatening injuries
A Minnesota City man received life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash on Hwy. 61 and Pelzer Street Monday.

Richard Joseph Merchlewitz, 79, of Minnesota City was injured while he was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 61 in his Chrysler 200 and collided with a northbound Ford F150 at 11:51 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the Ford, Alan Robert Winstead, 30, of Minnesota City, was not injured, while Merchlewitz was taken to Gundersen Health System.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt and the State Patrol does not believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

