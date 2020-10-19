Crash on Hwy. 35 near Alma School leaves man with potentially life-threatening injuries

A 58-year-old Ortonville man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries Sunday night after being involved in a crash on Hwy. 35 near Alma School.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Kennerly, 58, was reported to have been passing in a no passing zone when he struck a 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Dennis McGrath, 58, of Red Wing.

The ensuing accident caused Kennerly’s 1998 Chevrolet Malibu to go into an embankment and roll over onto its roof.

By the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene at around 8 p.m., both drivers were seen outside of their vehicles and it was determined that McGrath had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Kennerly was subsequently transported to the hospital via Mayo 1 helicopter, and McGrath was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The accident caused Hwy. 35 to be closed for approximately an hour-and-a-half, the sheriff’s office said.

Responding agencies include the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Alma Fire Department, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service and Mayo 1 helicopter.

