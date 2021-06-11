Cozen O’Connor’s Heather Marx named to The American Lawyer’s 2021 Midwest Trailblazers list

MINNEAPOLIS -- Heather Marx, a former Winona resident and a member of Cozen O’Connor’s Commercial Litigation practice and vice-chair of the firm’s Trade Remedies practice, has been named to The American Lawyer’s 2021 inaugural list of Midwest Trailblazers.

The "Trailblazers" represent agents of change who have moved the needle at their respective firms, making significant marks on practice, policy, and technological advancements in their areas of legal practice.

Marx, who practices out of Cozen O’Connor’s Minneapolis office, was recognized for being the vice-chair of one of the only full-service trade practices based outside the high-cost coastal hubs.

In addition, The American Lawyer's selection committee named Marx to the list based on a major duty-refund case that she is now leading. In September 2020, she and the Cozen O’Connor team filed claims on behalf of 11 clients to the Court of International Trade directly challenging the validity of the third and fourth waves of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration in 2018 on goods imported from China. In loose collaboration with other leading trade practitioners, representing thousands of plaintiffs altogether, the claim contends that those tariffs are invalid because the U.S. Government did not act with legitimate regulatory authority.