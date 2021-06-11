Cozen O’Connor’s Heather Marx named to The American Lawyer’s 2021 Midwest Trailblazers list

MINNEAPOLIS -- Heather Marx, a former Winona resident and a member of Cozen O’Connor’s Commercial Litigation practice and vice-chair of the firm’s Trade Remedies practice, has been named to The American Lawyer’s 2021 inaugural list of Midwest Trailblazers.
The "Trailblazers" represent agents of change who have moved the needle at their respective firms, making significant marks on practice, policy, and technological advancements in their areas of legal practice.
Marx, who practices out of Cozen O’Connor’s Minneapolis office, was recognized for being the vice-chair of one of the only full-service trade practices based outside the high-cost coastal hubs.
In addition, The American Lawyer's selection committee named Marx to the list based on a major duty-refund case that she is now leading. In September 2020, she and the Cozen O’Connor team filed claims on behalf of 11 clients to the Court of International Trade directly challenging the validity of the third and fourth waves of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration in 2018 on goods imported from China. In loose collaboration with other leading trade practitioners, representing thousands of plaintiffs altogether, the claim contends that those tariffs are invalid because the U.S. Government did not act with legitimate regulatory authority.
Marx represents corporations and individuals in customs, imports, and trade matters, corporate contractual and partnership disputes, real estate and leasing issues, and litigation related to leases and guaranties, bankruptcy adversary proceedings, commercial transactions and disputes, and issues of employment law.
She also advises both domestic and international clients on strategies for foreign-based manufacture, importation, and distribution of goods and how to safeguard against anti-competitive trade barriers, regulatory systems, and trade remedies. Marx represents clients in matters before U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the International Trade Administration, and the U.S. Trade Representative, in addition to the United States District Courts, the U.S. Court of International Trade, and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Marx is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College (B.A, 1999) and Georgetown University Law Center (J.D., 2002). She is currently an adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas Law School, where she teaches the bankruptcy litigation clinic.
Marx has been previously recognized by Minnesota Law & Politics as one of its "Rising Stars” and by Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine as one of the "Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota." For her pro bono work, she has been consistently recognized since 2016 with a North Star Lawyer distinction from the Minnesota State Bar, which recognizes Minnesota lawyers who have provided more than 50 hours of pro bono legal service to the community.