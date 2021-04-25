COVID heroes among us: Readers recognize some in community

With our Week 1 Progress reports that identified COVID heroes in the community, we asked readers to tell us about others. Here are two that we received. If you’d like to tell us about others send a letter to letters@winonadailynews.com.
Bridget Pfaff: Key heroes in Gundersen system
To name one area or person would be impossible — my role at the hospital as an Administrative Director includes several areas, one of which is infection control. While this doesn’t include everyone who touched our department with support in the past year, it does identify some key heroes across our health care system.
- Infection Control Team — although a pandemic is what this group prepared and trained for, there was nothing in any of the playbooks about COVID. From reviewing and writing new policies to creating new workflows to tracking and trending cases and maintaining relationships with local public health partners, we are fortunate to have such commitment to have supported our facility staff across our service area.
- Infectious Disease Team — Who doesn’t recognize Dr. Kowalski and his leadership for the teams within Gundersen and in the community? He and Dr. Athas led the infection control teams from a provider standpoint, but all clinician and support staff in ID and wound served as a resource for the community at large.
- Leadership — Dr. Rathgaber and the other clinician leaders together with Beth Smith-Houskamp, my VP Lisa Wied and our other administrative VPs have been tireless in their commitment and building trust of the staff.
- Communications Team — You know Stauffer, and of course, Adam Hatfield and Brian Gilberts can’t go unmentioned. March 7, 2020 …our first person under investigation for COVID at the hospital, and Dr. Kowalski and Adam Hatfield were right beside me in the huddle with staff — I am always amazed by the importance of communication and our role with our internal and external media partners was a key for us at the local level.
There are so many more heroes — we are fortunate to live where we live. The orchestra of health care workers who came together in our community to support people in the pandemic and worked endless hours was amazing. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our patients, staff, and visitors along with our community. I am happy to expand on any areas. For now, I am grateful to be able to continue to serve and offer guidance on safety protocols related to the pandemic — a huge shout out and thanks to the leaders highlighted and all Gundersen team members who supported our community through the past year!
Bridget Pfaff, MS, Administrative Director
Gundersen Health System
Mark Molstad: Wife goes above and beyond
My wife is most definitely a pandemic hero! Susan works as a C.N.A. at a local nursing home for a large local corporation. She has worked so many overtime hours and extra days, when scheduled to be off in the last year, that it is unbelievable and frankly stunning.
The shortage of health care staff in this field is overwhelming. She worked all during the pandemic, since it all started a year ago. The extra hours and days is enough, but, she had to do it — wearing all that PPE — it has worn her out.
She even volunteered to work the covid wing of the facility and risked her health and mine; she had to wear the full plastic suit and mask and headpiece while trailing an air hose around the wing. She is so tired after work, she comes home and eats dinner and goes to sleep.
The stress this has put on her is unlike anything we have seen in our 30-year marriage. She doesn’t complain, it is work that needs to be done! She does God’s work and those senior citizens in that facility are blessed to have her. she is diligent, dedicated and a keeps going.
Thankfully, neither of us got the virus! Sue is a hero in all manner of the definition.
Mark Molstad
Onalaska