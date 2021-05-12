 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccines offered during music, movie event in Winona
COVID-19 vaccines offered during music, movie event in Winona

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 

While enjoying music or a movie later this month, community members not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 will have the opportunity to receive their shot.

During Lake Park Drive-In Music and Movies May 29, the free option to take this big step in the fight against the current pandemic will be available.

The doses will be administered at the Lake Park Bandshell that evening starting at 6:30 p.m.

While this is happening, Annie Mack will begin performing music at 7 p.m. and West Side Story will start on the big screen at 9 p.m.

The vaccines provided during this event will be Johnson & Johnson and are courtesy of Winona County Public Health and Winona Fire Department.

To have the city and county team up for other events this summer to help get people vaccinated, contact Ben Klinger at bklinger@co.winona.mn.us.

