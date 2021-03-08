COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic for ages 65-plus scheduled at Winona Health

With the number of people who have signed up on multiple vaccine waiting lists having the opportunity to receive the vaccine, the calling process has become inefficient in getting those who are eligible and still need the vaccine scheduled.

“What we’re finding is that it takes about 30 phone calls to find someone eligible who has not already received the vaccine,” noted Rachelle Schultz, Winona Health president and CEO.

The next vaccination clinic at Winona Health will be a walk-in clinic for those aged 65+. This clinic is open to all Winona and Fillmore County residents and Winona Health patients who live outside those counties. The clinic will be Thursday, March 11 beginning at 8 a.m. in the Parkview Office Building, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona, adjacent to the hospital. Winona Health anticipates having 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to administer that day. A photo ID will be required. This clinic is for those AGE 65+ who have not yet received their first dose.