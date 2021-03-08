COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic for ages 65-plus scheduled at Winona Health

With the number of people who have signed up on multiple vaccine waiting lists having the opportunity to receive the vaccine, the calling process has become inefficient in getting those who are eligible and still need the vaccine scheduled.
“What we’re finding is that it takes about 30 phone calls to find someone eligible who has not already received the vaccine,” noted Rachelle Schultz, Winona Health president and CEO.
The next vaccination clinic at Winona Health will be a walk-in clinic for those aged 65+. This clinic is open to all Winona and Fillmore County residents and Winona Health patients who live outside those counties. The clinic will be Thursday, March 11 beginning at 8 a.m. in the Parkview Office Building, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona, adjacent to the hospital. Winona Health anticipates having 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to administer that day. A photo ID will be required. This clinic is for those AGE 65+ who have not yet received their first dose.
When coming to Winona Health for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, each of which requires a second dose, a vaccination card is provided that confirms which vaccine was given, along with the date and location of the Vaccine clinic. A reminder card is also provided indicating the second dose appointment date and time. The first and second doses are provided in the same location in the Parkview Office Building on the Winona Health campus.
As of March 5, Winona Health has administered 4,500 vaccines, 3,000 first doses and 1,500 secondary doses.
Winona Health encourages community members to get the vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J) wherever they may have access to it first, whether that is at Winona Health, Winona County Public Health or through a local pharmacy providing vaccinations.
For COVID-19 vaccine and testing information, visit Winona Health’s website: www.winonhealth.org. Other COVID-19 resources include Minnesota Department of Health Winona County, www.co.winona.mn.us, and the City of Winona, www.cityofwinona.com.