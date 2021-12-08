COVID-19 vaccine boosters a popular choice in Winona County

Booster COVID-19 vaccines are a popular choice in Winona County currently, as Winona County works to administer as many shots as they can to help prevent further spread.

Melanie Tatge, Winona County Health and Human Services supervisor, shared that many people are visiting county vaccine clinics with an interest in receiving their boosters.

The county's medical partners are also experiencing similar interest, she said.

Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 22, the county's health department administered 1,933 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The county, Tatge shared, is also seeing about 100 to 200 people at each clinic they host.

"I would say the majority of them are boosters and then if they're not boosters, they're individuals under the age of 12 who are seeking out their first dose," Tatge said.

For those nervous about receiving their booster or who have questions about it, Tatge said, "I would encourage any individual who has questions about whether or not they should receive a booster to contact their medical providers, they can help direct them in the right direction of what would be best for their health."

Other than individuals' own medical providers, they can also visit reliable websites such as those of Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tatge said about the vaccines, "I think it's really important to note that what research has shown is that the vaccine efficacy has waned and we want to make sure that people have the highest risk protection out there."

She said getting the booster after six months will help raise the vaccine's protection back to 95%, which will help protect not just the vaccinated individual but also the people around them.

