COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at Trempealeau County Fair
The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be administered to children as young as 12 

 JOEL SAGET

The Trempealeau County Health Department, DHS and AMI Healthcare are collaborating to provide COVID-19 vaccines at the Trempealeau County Fair.

The two dose Pfizer vaccine will be available to persons 12 and older and the Johnson and Johnson one-shot to those 18 and older. Parents must accompany youth 17 and under. 

No appointment is needed for vaccination, available from noon to 8 p.m. July 16 and 17 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the Merchant’s Building on the south end of the fairgrounds.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

