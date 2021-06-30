COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at Trempealeau County Fair

The Trempealeau County Health Department, DHS and AMI Healthcare are collaborating to provide COVID-19 vaccines at the Trempealeau County Fair.
The two dose Pfizer vaccine will be available to persons 12 and older and the Johnson and Johnson one-shot to those 18 and older. Parents must accompany youth 17 and under.
No appointment is needed for vaccination, available from noon to 8 p.m. July 16 and 17 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the Merchant’s Building on the south end of the fairgrounds.
