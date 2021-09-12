COVID-19 cases confirmed at all three of Winona's higher education institutes

Now that Winona's higher education institutes have started their fall semester, COVID-19 cases are being reported weekly -- if not daily -- within their communities.
Winona State University
Winona State University, since the week leading up to Aug. 18, has confirmed 42 positive COVID-19 cases in its student population, along with two employee cases.
Nine of those cases -- all students -- were reported in the most recent data release from the college, which included the cases confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday.
Overall, since the start of last year's fall semester, WSU has reported a total of 691 student cases and 37 employee cases.
For information about WSU's response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.
Saint Mary's University
Saint Mary's University has seen only a few cases so far this semester, with only two student cases and one employee case having been confirmed since the start of August.
Only one of these cases was confirmed in the week of Sept. 6, which was the sole employee case.
Currently, the transmission level for the university is determined to be medium.
Cases included in the university's data are only individuals who have been on the campus at any time while positive. Students included are both those who live on or off campus.
For information about SMU's response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast also has confirmed only three cases so far this semester -- all of which were students.
None of these cases were confirmed in the most recent data release, which included any cases confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday.
Since the start of last year's fall semester, the college has seen a total of 86 student cases and nine employee cases.
For information about MSC SE's response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.