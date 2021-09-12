COVID-19 cases confirmed at all three of Winona's higher education institutes

Now that Winona's higher education institutes have started their fall semester, COVID-19 cases are being reported weekly -- if not daily -- within their communities.

Winona State University

Winona State University, since the week leading up to Aug. 18, has confirmed 42 positive COVID-19 cases in its student population, along with two employee cases.

Nine of those cases -- all students -- were reported in the most recent data release from the college, which included the cases confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday.

Overall, since the start of last year's fall semester, WSU has reported a total of 691 student cases and 37 employee cases.

For information about WSU's response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary's University

Saint Mary's University has seen only a few cases so far this semester, with only two student cases and one employee case having been confirmed since the start of August.

Only one of these cases was confirmed in the week of Sept. 6, which was the sole employee case.

Currently, the transmission level for the university is determined to be medium.