COVID-19: Spring break extended in the Minnesota State colleges and universities system, Saint Mary's University classes moved to online

Normal operations are expected to restart on April 14, but the university will continue to monitor the situation to determine if there will be any further delays with returning to in-person classes.

“The decision to move classes online has been made after considerable prayer, reflection, consultation and discussion. Saint Mary’s is known for its close and personal connections in the classroom, and for its hands-on learning and community atmosphere,” SMU president Rev. James P. Burns said in a message to the community.

“In these extraordinary times, we are compelled to limit the spread of this virus. We ask for everyone’s continued prayers and patience as we navigate the many new challenges this brings forth,” he said.

Students in Winona are being asked by the university to return to their homes until April 14. They should bring their school materials and any personal essential items. Students that need to stay in the area, such as for internships or athletics, can fill out a form for special housing on the university’s website.

The campus is hoping all students who can leave are asked to leave the residence halls by 3 p.m. March 15.