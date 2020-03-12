COVID-19: Spring break extended in the Minnesota State colleges and universities system, Saint Mary's University classes moved to online

Minnesota State colleges and universities are expanding spring break and suspending all out-of-state business-related travel starting March 16 to help limit the spread of COVID-19, while Saint Mary’s University is canceling two days of school and moving all classes to online.
Minnesota State chancellor Devinder Malhotra announced Thursday that campuses on spring break currently will not have classes resume until March 23, expanding the break by an extra week.
The five campuses in the system that were expected to have spring break from March 16-20 will have theirs expanded until March 30.
During this extra week, campus employees will “spend that week exploring alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities,” Malhotra said.
The campuses will stay open during the break, which includes residence halls, dining facilities and student support services.
Both Winona State University and Minnesota State College Southeast are on spring break currently. More information specifically about these local campuses is expected to be released soon.
“Minnesota State is continuously reviewing a range of strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our campuses and the communities in which we live and serve,” Malhotra said in the statement.
“I am committed to taking all steps necessary, in consultation with administrative and statewide faculty leadership, to protect the health and safety of our faculty, our staff and our students. I am also tremendously grateful to all of the faculty and staff for the sacrifices you have had to make, as well as for the hard work you have engaged in to address this challenging and dynamic situation,” he said.
All school and business-related international travel was suspended by the system earlier this year, starting on Feb. 28.
Large events, which are expected to have more than 100 attendees, are canceled in the system until May 1.
“The diversity of our student body and employees is one of our greatest strengths. As such, we are committed to ensuring welcoming and supportive campus environments for all of our students, faculty and staff,” Malhotra said. “It is vitally important we work together, follow the practices recommended by public health officials, and proceed with preparedness, calm and understanding.”
For more information, visit minnstate.edu/coronavirus/index.html.
Saint Mary’s University announced Thursday that, in reaction to COVID-19 concerns, all in-person classes on the campus are canceled Monday and Tuesday. Classes will then begin to be taught online from March 18 through April 13.
Normal operations are expected to restart on April 14, but the university will continue to monitor the situation to determine if there will be any further delays with returning to in-person classes.
“The decision to move classes online has been made after considerable prayer, reflection, consultation and discussion. Saint Mary’s is known for its close and personal connections in the classroom, and for its hands-on learning and community atmosphere,” SMU president Rev. James P. Burns said in a message to the community.
“In these extraordinary times, we are compelled to limit the spread of this virus. We ask for everyone’s continued prayers and patience as we navigate the many new challenges this brings forth,” he said.
Students in Winona are being asked by the university to return to their homes until April 14. They should bring their school materials and any personal essential items. Students that need to stay in the area, such as for internships or athletics, can fill out a form for special housing on the university’s website.
The campus is hoping all students who can leave are asked to leave the residence halls by 3 p.m. March 15.
The university is looking to avoid hosting any large events, including it’s Founders’ Day event which is now postponed and will be later rescheduled. More events may be canceled in the near future.
SMU’s Pandemic Assessment and Coordinating Team is meeting daily and paying attention to updates from health organizations and experts.
More information about how SMU is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at www.smumn.edu/covid19.
COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly around the world. This week, a case of the disease was diagnosed in Olmsted County for the first time.
The World Health Organization also officially declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, meaning the disease has spread over a wide geographical region and is affecting an extreme amount of the world’s population.
The CDC, along with many other health organizations, continues to emphasis it is important to conduct good hand hygiene techniques and avoid touching the face with unclean hands.
If sick, stay home, cover the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, disinfect surfaces and wear a mask.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Keep in mind these symptoms are similar to those of the flu, which is much more likely.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.