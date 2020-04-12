County Fair Board seeks nominations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Winona County Fair Board is seeking nominations of individuals who exemplify the best of the county in the categories listed below for the 2020 fair set for July 8 through 12 in St. Charles.

Nominations can be mailed to Winona County Fair, P.O. Box 646, St. Charles, MN 55972 or e-mailed to winonacountyfair@juno.com and must be received by April 24.

The board has been in contact with county officials out of concern about the COVID-19 virus and prioritizes health and safety above all. As of now, the 2020 Fair is still planned to continue.

Each nomination must include the submitter's name, address and phone number and a written statement as to why the individuals should be considered. Addresses and a phone number are also required for each nominee.

The categories and requisites are as follows:

Hall of Fame: Those who volunteer in their communities or at the fair, represent agriculture, serve a role in county government or are an integral part of the business community of Winona County.

King and Queen: Couples or individuals who have a strong connection with the County Fair and who would enjoy 'reigning' during the five-day fair.

Outstanding Senior Citizens: One man and one woman who will represent the county at the Minnesota State Fair 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Competition. Nominees must be age 70 by June 1 and must do volunteer activities that are unpaid and demonstrate a commitment to their community.

