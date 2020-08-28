County Board of Commissioners approve emergency financial assistance for COVID-impacted businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona County Board of Commissioners has approved emergency financial support for small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

Funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act federal stimulus package, the Winona County CARES Small Business Assistance Program is geared toward qualified businesses and nonprofits that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 due to the state’s stay-at-home Order.

This program is designed to offer immediate financial assistance to small businesses in the county to aid in maintaining their business and workforce.

Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are thrilled to be the facilitating organization to assist the county in accepting and processing applications as well as disbursing grant funds. The program will provide one-time grants of up to $10,000 to help offset the significant, temporary loss of revenue to these qualified organizations during this pandemic.”

Awards will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis, the release states, and can be applied for at www.winonachamber.com, as well as in person at the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

