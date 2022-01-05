County Board meeting highlights January 4: Watershed debate continues among other topics

The first Winona County board meeting of 2022 took place on Tuesday morning. Here are some highlights.

The meeting opened with the election of Chris Meyer as the new Winona County board chair.

The topic that was highly discussed was once again the WinLaC Prioritization and Public Outreach Project Agreement, which has been up for debate during the last few meetings. This is the contract for a grant that would give $26,000 for chlorine baseline monitoring of the county's Mississippi River watershed as well as the watershed in La Crescent.

Commissioner Marcia Ward opened discussion by expressing her concern that there still is no clarity over the language in the contract as it pertains to its vaccination policy.

Ward also stated that she personally felt that this could lead to a vaccination mandate if the contract is signed, which is something she is not prepared to do to any employees who would be involved with this project. Commissioner Steve Jacob agreed with Ward and added that this could also set a future precedent for other contracts for future projects. He voiced his opposition to the contract with the vaccination policy included.

Planning and Environmental Services director Kay Qualley updated the board on the MPCA's decision on the board's submission of the contract without the vaccination policy, stating that the MPCA declined the removal of that policy from the contract.

County Attorney Karin Sonneman said it was still unclear for her but there have been discussions with other county attorneys. She also mentioned something that was distributed by the Sherman county attorney which was a 1963 opinion from the Attorney General which essentially states that the state may not be able to say what an independent contractor can do, which would apply to this contract

After Sonneman's comments, Ward then motioned to table this issue with a second coming from Jacob. The motion failed with a 2-3 vote, with Ward and Jacob in favor and Commissioners Greg Olson and Marie Kovesci along with Meyer against.

Emily Zanon, the representative from the MPCA, joined the discussion after asked by Meyer if this was a time sensitive issue, to which Zanon responded that the start date of the project can be modified, which means the county would not lose the ability to receive the grant.

After further discussion on the specific language of the vaccination policy, Ward made a motion to put this item on the agenda for the January 25 board meeting in order to give Sonneman, and the board, more time to gather more information. The motion was seconded by Jacob and passed unanimously.

The other main topic of discussion was appointing Citizen Advisory Committee volunteers. Applications had been sent into the board for their review to fill many spots in different committees.

With discussion for each candidate and each committee, the board decided on the following nominations:

Mike Flynn and Mark Clark to the Planning Commission, both are reappointments

Elizabeth Heublein (reappointment) to the Board of Adjustment

Jerry Obieglo, Mary Eskola and Rick Pospichal to the Health and Human Services Advisory. There were two vacancies but it was brought to the board's attention that there has been consideration for more volunteers for the Health and Human Services Advisory.

Ken Fritz to the Economic Development Authority as a voting member, with Sadie Neuman and Linda Soderstrom in ex-officio positions if they are willing to do so

Melinda Groth, Susan Nielsen and Teresa Grossell (all reappointments) to the Extension Committee

George Howe to the Parks and Environment Committee. There are still two spots to fill in this committee

Meg Krinke (reappointment) to the Personnel Board of Appeals

Amanda Hedlund to SEMMCHRA Board of Commissioners

No application received for vacancy on Stocking-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District, but there is reappointment potential for Bill Haxton, who will be contacted to gauge interest.

