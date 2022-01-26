 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County board meeting highlights January 25: COVID vaccine campaign contract extended among other topics

Winona County Office Building

The Winona County Board held its third scheduled meeting of January Tuesday night. Here are highlights of what was discussed.

The first topic was approving amended contracts for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign. This would be an extension of the previous contract that ran from September 1 to December 31 of last year.

The original contract was approved by the board with amendments at the August 24 meeting. The contract was developed by the Winona County Incident Command Team. 

The campaign would continue to spread messages about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine through television ads, billboards, radio, social media, and the county newspaper.

Commissioner Marcia Ward had the only point of discussion on the contract, stating that she would rather hold onto the funds right now. Ward also brought up the point that these are federal funds that the board has access to until 2024, and would like to potentially see a different approach.

A motion was then made by Commissioner Greg Olsen to approve the amended contract which was seconded by Commissioner Marie Kovesci. The motion was passed on a 3-2 vote with Ward and Steve Jacob voting against.

Another topic was the continuation of appointments to various Citizen Advisory Committee Volunteers. The board decided to take the following actions:

  • Board of Adjustments (One vacancy with two applicants): Leave seat open and retake applications. The applicants, Kelley Stanage and Donald Evason, both currently serve on other committees.
  • Kristen Dieterman (reappointment) and Sadie Neuman appointed to the Parks and Environment Advisory
  • Bill Haxton (reappointment) to the Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District

The board also accepted a written notice from County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla that she will not seek  re-election, and a notice from County Recorder Bob Bambenek on his intention to run for re-election.

