County Board meeting highlights January 11: Permits and future of county administrator discussed

The Winona County Board held its second January meeting Tuesday morning. Here are highlights of what was discussed:

The meeting opened with public comment. One person opposed the public health ordinance that was tabled in December. The ordinance would give the county board the authority to authorize a county-wide mask mandate.

The first topic that was discussed was the approval of two separate permit petitions. The first was for an Interim Use Permit (IUP) for Scott Hansen, Denise Conway and Joshua Johnsen to use a parcel of 2.3 acres that already has a home as well as the "Dog Patch" building.

The permit would allow for the Dog Patch building to be renovated into a homestead residence while the current home would be occupied by Johnsen's mother. The purpose of the petition would be to allow Johnsen to provide health care to his mother at the residence. The permit would be temporary as an IUP and would be terminated when health care is no longer needed.

The second petition was for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to create a solar energy system, submitted by Henry and Julie Gibbs along with Winona Garden LLC, which is a subsidiary of Nokomis Energy. The permit would be used to create a one megawatt solar energy system that would be built on a parcel in Mount Vernon Township that is just a little under 125 acres, with the system taking approximately seven of those acres.

Commissioner Marcia Ward opened discussion by voicing her concerns on some of the logic involved in these petitions. Ward stated that she had some issues with the reasoning for the first permit being an IUP and the second being a CUP.

She elaborated by saying that while there is a house shortage in the county, this is someone making a residence but then having it torn down once the need for it is gone. To Ward, it didn't seem sensible for it to be an IUP and she struggled with the logic of that decision.

Planning and Environmental Services director Kay Qualley explained that in accordance with state statutes, in order for something to be classified as an IUP, it must have a "identifiable date or event." In this case that event is the need for the space to provide health care.

Commissioner Steve Jacob shared his frustrations with the IUP and how it has been used since it was instituted. Jacob, as a member of the Planning Commission, was a supporter of the IUP concept when it was first instituted had been under the impression that it would be used for things that are a one-night event.

Jacob brought up the example of the Family Night on the Farm event which was a one-time event and was an extremely temporary permit. He added that many things that come before the planning committee are entertained as IUPs instead of CUPs. He also felt that the IUP has become something that is used anytime the board can find a way to make something an interim use, and said that along the way something has become dysfunctional.

After further discussion on the differences between IUPs and CUPs and the interpretation of the two permits, Ward made the motion to approve both permits which was seconded by Commissioner Greg Olsen. The motion passed unanimously and the permits are approved.

The next topic that was heavily discussed was the future of the County Administrator position. The board has been conducting a search to find a new County Administrator to succeed Ken Fritz.

Pat Melvin, a management consultant at DDA Human Resources Inc., the firm that was brought in by the county to conduct the search, started things with an update on the search. To recap the search, interviews were conducted on January 6 and the board elected to release all but two candidates, David Johnston and Samuel Landercasper.

Melvin began his update by informing the board that after the board raised concerns about each candidate, Johnston's multiple resignations and Landercasper's lack of experience, e-mails were sent to both candidates to address those concerns. Melvin also revealed that upon his response to that e-mail, Johnston had elected to withdraw his application.

Landercasper's response included a plan for how he would make the jump to the county administrator position. After Melvin's update, Jacob said that after reviewing the plan from Landercasper he started to agree with comments made earlier in the process from Commissioner Marie Kovesci about his lack of experience and would have a hard time supporting him for the position.

Ward joined the discussion citing her experience from going through the process, she understands the concern about the lack of experience, but she also saw a lot of comments from the county department heads and the community panel that instilled confidence and were admirable qualities. Olson brought forward the idea of putting interim County Administrator Maureen Holte to the position, as he agrees with everything Ward had said and also added that Holte has shown many of those characteristics the board is looking for during his time on the board.

Kovesci moved things back to Landercasper's plan, saying that while the plan was impressive, it lacked the full scope of what the position was all about. She also reiterated her concerns about the inexperience of Landercasper and would like to explore other options.

Jacob also agreed with Olson about Holte, but wanted her to go through the process if she is interested as she did not apply to the posting. He also added that he would be in favor of reposting the position.

Board chair Chris Meyer agreed with Kovesci and would not support Landercasper's candidacy. After more discussion about the language of a potential motion as well as Holte's potential candidacy, a motion was made by Kovesci to close the search and release all candidates. The motion was passed in a 3-2 vote with Kovesci, Olson, and Meyer in favor and Ward and Jacob voting against.

A motion was then made by Jacob to repost the position with a second by Olson. After discussion on an exact timeline and ongoing discussions about Holte's candidacy, Olson withdrew his second so a timeline could be added to the motion.

Jacob moved to repost the position in six months, which was seconded by Olson. After some discussion on where that would put the board in terms of time of year, and continued discussion on Holte's candidacy, which was opposed by Jacob throughout the meeting as she had not been a part of the application process, Olson moved to call to question which passed unanimously.

Jacob's motion to repost the position in six months passed on a 3-2 vote with Ward, Jacob, and Olson in favor while Meyer and Kovesci voted against. Discussion then shifted to how to proceed with the next search, which Melvin added he could send in a new proposal for the board to look at in a future meeting.

