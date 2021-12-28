County Board meeting highlights December 28: Jail project moves forward among other topics

The last county board meeting of 2021 was held Tuesday morning. Here are some highlights of the topics that were discussed.

The first two topics that were voted on concerned the ongoing county jail project. The first item on the agenda was the awarding of the bid for the detention equipment that the jail will use.

The proposed winner of the bid process was Noah Detention Construction, with its bid coming in at $4,336,700.00 which was more than $100,000 less than the other bid in consideration from Pauly Jail Building Company. The funds for this will come out of the jail project fund.

A motion was made and seconded to award the bid to Noah Detention Construction. The motion passed with a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Greg Olson, Chris Meyer, and Marie Kovesci voting in favor and Chair Marcia Ward and Commissioner Steve Jacob voting against.

The second jail-related item was to approve the amended guaranteed maximum price and amended AIA, or American Institute of Architects, agreement. The previous price and agreement had not included the detention equipment.

A motion was made and seconded to approve the amended price and agreement. The motion passed with a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Olson, Meyer, and Kovesci voting in favor and Chair Ward and Commissioner Jacob voting against.

Another topic that was heavily discussed was the WinLaC Prioritization and Public Outreach Agreement. This item had been tabled at the December 14 meeting due to technical difficulties with the board being unable to hear Emily Zanon, a representative of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency who was participating in the meeting via Zoom.

The grant from the state for this project would provide $26,000 for the purpose of completing a baseline chlorine monitoring of the county's Mississippi River watershed, as well as the watershed in La Crescent.

Commissioner Jacob opened discussion by mentioning that there was a section of the agreement that said: "covered individuals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined in the policy or submit to testing at least once a week." This had also been mentioned at the December 18 meeting.

County Attorney Karin Sonneman added she had looked over the contract and wasn't sure if that section of the contract could be supported by the law. Her recommendation was to vote on the contract without this section and go from there.

Chair Ward voiced her support of the contract, with the removal of the mentioned section of the contract. Commissioner Meyer voiced her support for the contract with the inclusion of the vaccination section but she would heed the advice of Attorney Sonneman.

After further discussion about the involvement of other counties, a motion was made and seconded to approve the agreement with the deletion of the vaccination section. The motion was passed unanimously.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0