County Attorney Karin Sonneman: 'Justice was served;' prosecutor Steve Schleicher worked in Winona County

“Justice was served by the jury’s guilty verdicts on all the charges contained in the criminal complaint in State of Minnesota v. Derek Chavin. The State’s presentation of the evidence was thorough and complete in meeting the State’s burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt on all counts. As prosecutor Steve Schleicher argued so powerfully in the State’s closing, this case was not about the Minneapolis Police Department, it was about the actions of Chauvin, who did not follow police department training and procedure, who showed indifference to George Floyd, used unreasonable force, and exercised a “shocking abuse of authority”, and, as the jury has now decided by its verdict, committed murder.