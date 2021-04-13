Country Boom announces Jake Owen, Chris Lane, Diamond Rio as this year's headliners

After going offline for a year due to the pandemic, Country Boom music festival is coming back with a “boom” this summer, unveiling an exciting group of headliners Tuesday, with more to come.
The big acts taking the Maple Grove Venues stage this July include chart-topping singer Jake Owen, rising star Chris Lane and hit 90s band Diamond Rio.
“In three out of our first four years, we’ve had unprecedented challenges thrown our way: Rain, pandemic and now post-pandemic. Many established festivals have not survived, but we are continuing to grow and flourish even in a ‘small market,’” said Jon Holthaus, co-founder of the music event.
“It’s a testament to our fan’s loyalty and the great experience they have at Country Boom. It’s a testament to our sponsors, our team, our volunteer groups and the community,” he said. “Coming back in this way is both emotional and inspiring to see what a community can do together.”
The event organizers have been meeting and communicating “regularly” with the La Crosse County Health Department and other county officials to review the plans to relaunch the festival, which has historically hosted around 20,000 country music fans.
One of the most exciting line-up announcements, Jake Owen, will take the stage Friday night. He is a “multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter,” with his latest single “Made For You,” currently climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts, his bio reads.
This climb follows his most popular career single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and his most recent number one single, “Homemade.”
“Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere,” Country Boom’s bio for the artist reads, with a number of platinum anthems, including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Beachin.”
Saturday night of the festival will feature headliner Chris Lane, who has two number one hits and two top 10 albums, as well as more than 1 billion streams, with hits such as “I Don’t Know About You,” “Fix” and “Hold You Tonight.”
Lane has most recently been included in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue, received nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards.
The rising star’s latest tour has featured stars Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line, among others.
The country music festival will kick off with headliner Diamond Rio, a longtime music group with more than 10 million sold albums, a Grammy, three certified platinum albums and other accolades under their belt.
The six-person group was first formed in 1989 in Nashville, and includes the stylings of a mandolin, guitar, banjo, drums, keyboards and vocals.
The band most recently released its 10th studio album, “I Made It,” and celebrated its 30th anniversary, a milestone they’ve reached with zero band member changes.
Joining the stage Friday will also be Travis Denning, a Georgia native recently nominated for CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” and has popular singles in “After a Few,” “Where That Beer’s Been” and “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs.”
“With over 340 million streams worldwide, Denning has been spotlighted for his head-turning sound and was selected this past year as an Opry NextStage recipient and CMA KixStart Artist, as he makes his mark within the industry,” his Country Boom bio reads.
“Inspired at a young age, Denning developed a love for country, pop, rock and heavy metal and started playing local bars from the age of 16, as he built a strong following from his distinctive songs and raucous guitar solos. A prolific writer with an unquestionable stage presence,” it said.
Country Boom officials also released Tuesday a number of other acts heading to the event this summer, including Hailey Whitters, former contender on The Voice Angie K, and Trey Lewis.
This is just the first group of artists announced for Country Boom’s 2021 line-up, and other headliners and musical performances will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Safety protocols for COVID-19 are expected to be released soon, but officials said they anticipate a safe event.
“Luckily we are ahead of the curve in a way, that all of our ‘tickets’ and majority of our transactions are accomplished through wristband RFID technology, where very little handling of physical dollars takes place,” Holthaus said.
“In addition, being outside in a very big space, we will have multiple areas where those who have COVID concerns can safely distance themselves, as well as adding more sanitized serving stations,” he said.
The music fest, first founded in 2018, will be hosted at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem from July 8-10. Tickets purchased for last year’s postponed show can be used for the 2021 event. More information on tickets and the event can be found at countryboom.com.