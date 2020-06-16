Council: Winona Aquatic Center closed for summer; proposed restrictions would limit total attendance

Despite an indication that it would be open for the summer, albeit with many safety restrictions in place, the Winona City Council voted Monday to close the Bob Welch Aquatic Center for the summer.
Deciding to close the pool was not an easy decision for the council, with many citing the pool’s use by families during the summer, but the risks posed by COVID-19 far outweighed the benefits of opening.
This isn’t to say other options weren’t explored first, which included limiting the number of people at the pool to 200 at any given time and having staff notify patrons of the amount of spaces there would be available for them.
However, social distancing would still need to be practiced in the pool and in the locker rooms, and the council ultimately decided the threat of COVID-19, as well as the proposed restrictions, did not make a strong case for the pool’s opening.
The pool will not hold swimming lessons, programs or events either, as the council felt it wouldn’t be fair for some people to get access while others couldn’t.
Councilmember Michelle Alexander empathized with those who’d like to see the pool open, but cited equity as an issue aside from the obvious COVID-19 concerns.
“Low-income people (and) people without family support probably aren’t going to be able to take swim lessons, and we’re really going to be limiting the number of people who can access the pool through swimming lessons,” Alexander said. “You’re not going to get 200 people into a swimming lesson.”
Councilmember Paul Schollmeier was the sole opponent of the pool’s closure.
“I think a segment of our population is really missing out,” Schollmeier said. “A lot of it is about children — they’ve missed half a year of school — and I think this is an important thing for the community. I know there are losses associated with it, but sometimes we have to take it on the chin and make it up somewhere else.”
Had the council elected to open the pool, it wouldn’t have been for long, with assistant city manager and director of community services Chad Ubl estimating only 40 open days.
“You have to keep in mind that we do (factor in) rain days or bad weather days and we do, unfortunately, still have those sanitary emergencies that happen,” Ubl said. “We’re thinking, under that scenario, we’re in the high 40s, probably total, for open days.”
Alexander also touched upon the amount of stress that would be placed on pool staff.
“If we’re putting 200 people in there and then asking young people to be lifeguards and to man the doors and to tell (some) people they have to go away, it puts them in a position of confrontation with people who were waiting a significant amount of time to get into the pool,” Alexander said. “It all becomes very difficult.”
The motion to close the Bob Welch Aquatic Center for the season passed in a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Schollmeier as the sole opponent.
City staff acknowledged that the closure of the pool may mean people will choose to swim in unregulated areas and urged those considering that to practice extreme caution, especially on the river as currents can present significant danger to those who swim there.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.