Council: Winona Aquatic Center closed for summer; proposed restrictions would limit total attendance

“Low-income people (and) people without family support probably aren’t going to be able to take swim lessons, and we’re really going to be limiting the number of people who can access the pool through swimming lessons,” Alexander said. “You’re not going to get 200 people into a swimming lesson.”

Councilmember Paul Schollmeier was the sole opponent of the pool’s closure.

“I think a segment of our population is really missing out,” Schollmeier said. “A lot of it is about children — they’ve missed half a year of school — and I think this is an important thing for the community. I know there are losses associated with it, but sometimes we have to take it on the chin and make it up somewhere else.”

Had the council elected to open the pool, it wouldn’t have been for long, with assistant city manager and director of community services Chad Ubl estimating only 40 open days.

“You have to keep in mind that we do (factor in) rain days or bad weather days and we do, unfortunately, still have those sanitary emergencies that happen,” Ubl said. “We’re thinking, under that scenario, we’re in the high 40s, probably total, for open days.”

Alexander also touched upon the amount of stress that would be placed on pool staff.