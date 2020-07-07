Council: Updated senior cooperative plan approved, developer has one year to obtain all approvals before constructing

The Winona City Council voted Monday in favor of modifying the senior cooperative development project proposed to be built at 22839 County Road 17, allowing the project to take a step toward becoming a reality.
The modification also includes the original proposal to convert the land from low density to urban residential.
Proposed for the property is a development called Cedar Brook Cooperative, a three-story affordable housing complex that is planned to include 28 living units. The complex will be developed by Mankato-based developer Bradford Development.
The request, which passed with a super majority vote of 5-1, was met with derision, however, as many residents from the area said the development will take away from the quiet life they’ve grown to admire in the remote location.
Frances Edstrom, a resident in the area of the proposed project, noted that a new complex will mean additional cars coming and going, taking away the element of peace and quiet that the developer is using as a draw for the complex.
A second resident, Mike Littrell, also cited the increase in traffic as a problem, noting that the lack of sidewalks could result in pedestrians being hit. Littrell noted seeing many traffic stops in the area for speeding, as well, and suggested they would increase with more vehicles in the area.
Laurel Littrell, another area resident, took issue with the fact that the land is property of Wilson Township and said that its fate should be decided by Wilson. Currently, Winona is requiring an annexation agreement with Wilson in order for the project to move forward.
Laurel Littrell also asked whether prospective tenants — many of whom have already put their names on a waiting list for a unit — are in need of affordable housing or if they just took advantage of a new, affordable development in a quiet area.
A particular element Laurel Littrell took issue with was the project’s need to convert the area from low density to urban residential.
Since the area doesn’t have sidewalks, connections to city parks or any open spaces that aren’t covered by trees, debris or brush, Laurel Littrell argued that the area cannot meet the requirements necessary to be deemed urban residential.
Sandy Shirk-Heath, a prospective tenant for Cedar Brook, argued that outside of senior housing in the area, the area would be leaving itself open to commercial developments and said that residents in the area need to think about what they might be leaving themselves open to should the development be rejected.
“Maybe I don’t know all the information,” area resident Gabe Ericksen said, “but this feels a little haphazard. Rather than sticking to a plan that the city has developed for expansion, this just seems like a spur-of-the-moment opportunity that (came) up and I’m just not sure this is the right spot.”
This isn’t the first time the council has voted on the development.
Back in May, the council turned down an annexation proposal for the development, with council members citing the property belonging to Wilson Township as a reason for the denial.
Though this element of the project has been approved, it still needs to go through at least nine more steps before it can actually be constructed, according to the city.
City planner Carlos Espinosa added that this approval alone is just an early step.
Multiple approvals still need to be acquired, according to Espinosa, including annexation, application of zoning, preliminary and final plats and site-plan review.
According to the request presented to the council, Bradford Development has until June 2021 to obtain all the necessary approvals before it can begin construction. If they fail to do so, the request states, then the current revision will be rendered null and void.
In regards to annexation, councilmember Michelle Alexander said a development like Cedar Brook Cooperative has been a long-term plan for Winona for the past 15 years.
“The plan, before I was ever elected, was to move the city and development up this corridor,” Alexander said. “That’s why we ran sewer and water-lines past this property.”
Alexander added that while the city has never taken land or forced people to cooperate with them, it does look at the needs of the community.
“I have to believe that every person who signed the document wanting senior housing at a lower-income or more affordable cost decided that (this) was the place for them for a variety of reasons. ... None of the things that are being discussed are of interest to this group (area residents) and I have to (assume) that the developer, and the city, who spent two years on this project picked a property that was going to best fit the needs of not only potential residents, but the community itself.”
The request was approved in a super majority vote of 5-1, with councilmember Eileen Moeller in opposition.
