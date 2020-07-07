Council: Updated senior cooperative plan approved, developer has one year to obtain all approvals before constructing

Laurel Littrell, another area resident, took issue with the fact that the land is property of Wilson Township and said that its fate should be decided by Wilson. Currently, Winona is requiring an annexation agreement with Wilson in order for the project to move forward.

Laurel Littrell also asked whether prospective tenants — many of whom have already put their names on a waiting list for a unit — are in need of affordable housing or if they just took advantage of a new, affordable development in a quiet area.

A particular element Laurel Littrell took issue with was the project’s need to convert the area from low density to urban residential.

Since the area doesn’t have sidewalks, connections to city parks or any open spaces that aren’t covered by trees, debris or brush, Laurel Littrell argued that the area cannot meet the requirements necessary to be deemed urban residential.

Sandy Shirk-Heath, a prospective tenant for Cedar Brook, argued that outside of senior housing in the area, the area would be leaving itself open to commercial developments and said that residents in the area need to think about what they might be leaving themselves open to should the development be rejected.