Council to consider adding mental health professionals to complement specific police reports

This Monday, the Winona City Council will consider adding two full-time mental health professionals to complement or support police response in situations where law enforcement may not be necessary.
More specifically, as stated in the request, the professionals will take on a role similar to that of first responders and provide “proactive response and follow up support to individuals who often use emergency services for mental health crisis.”
An additional benefit to having a dedicated professional is they would reduce call volume so law enforcement has more capacity for other services.
The city has studied and considered programs using trained mental health professionals for the past four years, the request states.
Just last fall, a coalition of Winona community members, stakeholders and city staff formed the “Alternative Response Group” and subsequently created the “Alternative Response Team,” which was described as a model that works best for Winona.
The positions have already been budgeted for and will be provided through Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.
Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen expressed excitement for the new roles, saying, “We think it will be good for the citizens of the community and the police department.”
This doesn’t mean that police won’t still be present for certain circumstances, however.
Rasmussen said that many of the check welfares the police department perform aren’t due to criminal behavior, but rather because they have the training to recognize that someone needs assistance.
“Some of those will still require a police presence, but there are some where we think this team will be utilized quite well as far as helping someone who doesn’t need a police presence,” he said.
There is a hope, Rasmussen admitted, that the program will evolve to a point where a mental health professional would respond without police responding first, saying the program could evolve drastically over the next year.
“Who knows — maybe we’ll have more in the future. The sky’s the limit,” he said.
If approved, the contract with Hiawatha Valley will run for three years, through 2024.