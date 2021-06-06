Council to consider adding mental health professionals to complement specific police reports

This Monday, the Winona City Council will consider adding two full-time mental health professionals to complement or support police response in situations where law enforcement may not be necessary.

More specifically, as stated in the request, the professionals will take on a role similar to that of first responders and provide “proactive response and follow up support to individuals who often use emergency services for mental health crisis.”

An additional benefit to having a dedicated professional is they would reduce call volume so law enforcement has more capacity for other services.

The city has studied and considered programs using trained mental health professionals for the past four years, the request states.

Just last fall, a coalition of Winona community members, stakeholders and city staff formed the “Alternative Response Group” and subsequently created the “Alternative Response Team,” which was described as a model that works best for Winona.

The positions have already been budgeted for and will be provided through Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.

