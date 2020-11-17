 Skip to main content
Council moves to lower liquor license fees for 2020-21
The Winona City Council agreed to lower liquor license fees for 2020 and 2021 Monday night.

According to the request for action sent to the council, the fee reduction is meant to assist Winona bars and restaurants that are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is likely connected to the new set of restrictions Gov. Tim Walz announced last week where a curfew was set on how late bars and restaurants can stay open.

This comes months after the council originally approved a credit on fees when all non-essential businesses were forced to close back in the spring.

That credit also included a payment plan for annual fees to be split into two payments, with one being paid in early June and the other due this December.

With the recently-approved reduction, the city is also reducing the yet-to-be-paid second payment by 50% for all of the city on-sale licenses.

The city estimates the impact of this reduction to amount to approximately $35,000.

This loss will not affect the overall city budget, city manager Steve Sarvi said.

“We’ve certainly staffed this request to make sure that we could accommodate it,” Sarvi said. “As I’ve (said) to the council in the past, we’ve been watching very closely the impact of the coronavirus to our revenue stream.”

“At this point in time, our finance director tells us that what’s been recommended here will not significantly impact our revenue stream,” Sarvi added.

The motion was unanimously passed by the council.

