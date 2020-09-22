Council moves to establish zoning for senior co-op despite Wilson objections

The Winona City Council unanimously moved to establish R-3 Multi-Family Residence zoning at 22839 County Road 17 Monday evening, which will help move the development of Bradford Development’s three-story, 28-unit senior co-op further along.
This move comes on the heels of the property’s land use designation being changed to Urban Residential to support the proposed R-3 zoning and co-op project.
However, this does not mean the project can begin construction yet.
Aside from zoning, Bradford Development must also obtain land use, subdivision and site plan approvals before June 2021.
On July 6, the council approved an Urban Residential Land Use designation for the property and then on July 20 approved annexation of the property, including an additional six acres of adjacent land.
These moves allowed Bradford Development to go ahead and request the R-3 zoning.
As was the case when the council approved the land-use designation, some residents living in the area of the proposed project disapprove of it.
Leon Bowman, chairman of Wilson Township, was one such opponent of the motion.
“Putting a three-story unit in the middle of a residential neighborhood, that’s spot-zoning in our book,” Bowman told the council. “You’re surrounded on three sides by Wilson Township and it just doesn’t fit the neighborhood. I realize you have people who want to move in there, but it does not fit the neighborhood.”
“If you go along with this, what means do we have to annex another chunk and you basically do whatever you want?” Bowman added. “I understand you’re trying to change this around, but it just doesn’t fit. If you were putting houses in there, it would be a different story, but it’s just not something that fits into that neighborhood.”
Councilmember Paul Schollmeier responded by mentioning that local developers just aren’t building these kinds of developments in town and that people are gradually moving south along the proposed co-op’s location.
“We have developers in town who could build this kind of housing, and unfortunately they’re choosing not to, so we have a developer coming from outside of town,” Schollmeier said. “This isn’t the ideal location, I understand that. We have been working diligently to have an orderly annexation with Wilson Township and hopefully we’ll be able to follow through with that in the future.
“We know folks who are moving south, either along Highway 43 or County Road 17 or up in Garvin Heights,” Schollmeier added. “It’s the only place we have to go, so it’s going to have to happen sooner or later.”
Should Bradford fail to obtain all necessary approvals before next June, the approved R-3 zoning will be rendered null and void and return to an un-zoned classification.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.