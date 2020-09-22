Council moves to establish zoning for senior co-op despite Wilson objections

“If you go along with this, what means do we have to annex another chunk and you basically do whatever you want?” Bowman added. “I understand you’re trying to change this around, but it just doesn’t fit. If you were putting houses in there, it would be a different story, but it’s just not something that fits into that neighborhood.”

Councilmember Paul Schollmeier responded by mentioning that local developers just aren’t building these kinds of developments in town and that people are gradually moving south along the proposed co-op’s location.

“We have developers in town who could build this kind of housing, and unfortunately they’re choosing not to, so we have a developer coming from outside of town,” Schollmeier said. “This isn’t the ideal location, I understand that. We have been working diligently to have an orderly annexation with Wilson Township and hopefully we’ll be able to follow through with that in the future.

“We know folks who are moving south, either along Highway 43 or County Road 17 or up in Garvin Heights,” Schollmeier added. “It’s the only place we have to go, so it’s going to have to happen sooner or later.”

Should Bradford fail to obtain all necessary approvals before next June, the approved R-3 zoning will be rendered null and void and return to an un-zoned classification.

