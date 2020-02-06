Cotter High School's musical listening team of Rita Row, Ceili DeMarais and Aidan Carlson will participate in the state-level Minnesota High School Music Listening Contest on Feb. 7 at Augsburg College, Minneapolis.
The group was one of five teams participating at Winona State University for the regional competition on Jan. 24, all of which were coached by choir director Cathy Snyder.
You have free articles remaining.
The Music Listening Contest is an opportunity to enrich students' experiences with classical music, as well as global perspectives on a variety of musical influences.
To learn more about about the competition, visit musiclisteningcontest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.