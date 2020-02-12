{{featured_button_text}}

The Cotter Speech Team won by more than 100 collective points, receiving 51 awards and eight students winning 10 category championships during competition in Kasson.

Category champions included Hunter Ramsden in Drama & Humorous, Alison French and Maddy McConville in the Duo category, Gabe Welch and Hannah Graff in Extemporaneous Reading, Aubrey Williams in Great Speeches, Grace Miller in Original Oratory and Prose, Alison French in Poetry and Claire Miller in Storytelling.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.