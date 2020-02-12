The Cotter Speech Team won by more than 100 collective points, receiving 51 awards and eight students winning 10 category championships during competition in Kasson.
Category champions included Hunter Ramsden in Drama & Humorous, Alison French and Maddy McConville in the Duo category, Gabe Welch and Hannah Graff in Extemporaneous Reading, Aubrey Williams in Great Speeches, Grace Miller in Original Oratory and Prose, Alison French in Poetry and Claire Miller in Storytelling.
