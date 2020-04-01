Cotter High students advance to online state competition

Four students from Cotter High School will advance to the state Personal Finance Decathlon competition to be held remotely April 1 through 21.

The team excelled in a series of tests in personal finance topics including budgeting, investing, insurance and more and will advance to the competition sponsored by the Minnesota Council on Economic Education. The Cotter High team will compete against the 10 other top-scoring teams to advance to represent Minnesota at the National Personal Finance Challenge.

Through activities, curriculum and lessons, and ongoing digital support for educators, the Minnesota Council on Economic Education aims to serve all Minnesotans in this challenging time for the state, and meet the needs of students, teachers and parents in preparing young people to succeed.

