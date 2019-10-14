The Cotter Congressional Debate team has completed two tournaments during the 2019 season. Team members include Edward Zhang, Martin Kim, Abby Briggs, Hailey Biesanz, Alison French and Maddie Lemmer. Cotter belongs to Section 3 and contains varsity, junior varsity and novice levels.
On Sept. 21, the team traveled to Wayzata for the MDTA Jamboree.
Legislation debated included minimum paid leave for maternity/paternity leave, banning weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, taxing labor automation, implement rank choice voting for national voting, independent redistricting commissions, amend the U.S. Constitution to end private companies using eminent domain and expand permanent membership to UN Security Council.
Hailey Biesanz in Open Congress and Maddie Lemmer in Novice Congress made into the Top 5.
You have free articles remaining.
On Oct. 5, the team traveled to Lakeville for the Lucky Duck Tournament. Hailey, Abby and Maddie debated legislation that included Left China Tariffs, ban food waste by grocery stores, mandate pronouns in schools, legalize all drug sales, legitimize prostitution, resolution to provide legal counsel to illegal immigrants and resolution to improve ecotourism in the rainforest.
This tournament had a Super Congress (Finals) and Hailey Biesanz earned seventh place in Open Super Congress. Not only her personal best, but also the highest rank in open Congress for the Cotter team. Both Abby and Maddie completed in Consolation Congress — also known as Next In — for Open and Novice respectively.
The next tournament will see the full team travel to East Ridge High School on Oct. 26 for the Raptor Invitational Palooza, a Halloween-themed tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.