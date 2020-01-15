Cotter Choir members Anne Galke, Faye Li, Luke Broghammer, Bowen Tian and Colin Cada participated in this year’s Dorian Choir Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, last weekend.
The two-day choral festival is considered the largest mass choir festival of its kind in the country.
You have free articles remaining.
The students spent two days rehearsing their choral music with about 1,200 to 1,400 other high school singers from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Illinois. The choir festival culminated in the Dorian Grand Concert featuring the Dorian Festival Choir, the Luther College Nordic Choir (Luther College top choir,) and five selected outstanding soloists.
As part of the Dorian Choir Festival, the participating high school student singers also attended a concert featuring the Luther College “Norsemen,” Luther college freshmen men’s chorus, “Aurora,” Luther college freshmen women’s chorus, and a guest high school choir.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.