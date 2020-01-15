{{featured_button_text}}
Cotter Schools Dorian Choir 2020

Cotter Schools' Dorian Choir of 2020.

 Contributed photo

Cotter Choir members Anne Galke, Faye Li, Luke Broghammer, Bowen Tian and Colin Cada participated in this year’s Dorian Choir Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, last weekend.

The two-day choral festival is considered the largest mass choir festival of its kind in the country.

The students spent two days rehearsing their choral music with about 1,200 to 1,400 other high school singers from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Illinois. The choir festival culminated in the Dorian Grand Concert featuring the Dorian Festival Choir, the Luther College Nordic Choir (Luther College top choir,) and five selected outstanding soloists.

As part of the Dorian Choir Festival, the participating high school student singers also attended a concert featuring the Luther College “Norsemen,” Luther college freshmen men’s chorus, “Aurora,” Luther college freshmen women’s chorus, and a guest high school choir.

