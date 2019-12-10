{{featured_button_text}}

The Cotter High School Choirs will perform their annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Chapel of St. Mary of the Angels, 1155 W. Wabasha St., Winona.

The Concert Choir will perform seasonal favorites “Carol of the Bells” and “Please Come Home for Christmas.” The Cotter Show Choir will perform songs from the musical “Hairspray” and the song “City of Stars” from the musical “La La Land.”

The final portion of the concert will feature more traditional Christmas carols, and Cotter Choir alumni are invited to join in the singing of “Peace, Peace” at the closing of the concert.

The concert is free and open to the public.

