The Cotter High School Choirs will perform their annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Chapel of St. Mary of the Angels, 1155 W. Wabasha St., Winona.
The Concert Choir will perform seasonal favorites “Carol of the Bells” and “Please Come Home for Christmas.” The Cotter Show Choir will perform songs from the musical “Hairspray” and the song “City of Stars” from the musical “La La Land.”
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The final portion of the concert will feature more traditional Christmas carols, and Cotter Choir alumni are invited to join in the singing of “Peace, Peace” at the closing of the concert.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.