Cotter Band to host 40th annual lasagna dinner

The Cotter Band will host its 40th annual lasagna dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Elks Lodge, 4540 Service Drive, Goodview.

The dinner will feature homemade lasagna, with gluten-free options available, tossed salad, garlic bread and a beverage for just $10.

Desserts will be available for purchase. Entertainment will be provided by Cotter’s Junior High and High School Jazz Bands, performing at 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. respectively.

Take-outs are available, with tickets sold at the door and in Cotter High School’s main office.

With questions call 507-453-5000.

