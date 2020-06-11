Cotter Auction goes online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Cotter Auction will be an online auction beginning at noon on June 14, with bidding to close at 7 p.m. June 20.

Free local delivery will be offered to the winning bidders. Details for this year’s auction and the link to sign up for free registration can be found at cotterschools.org and on its Facebook page.

The Cotter Auction, presented by event sponsor, WNB Financial, will raise funds for Cotter's current and future students and include a large variety of items, experiences, gift cards and baskets.

Anyone with questions can contact Anna Koopman, director of community relations, at 507-453-5100 or email akoopman@cotterschools.org.

