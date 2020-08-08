Correction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Saturday’s edition, the Winona Daily News incorrectly reported that two seats for the Winona City Council were in contention and would be decided in Tuesday’s primary election.

While the Third and At-Large seats are in contention during the November general election, they only have two contenders and therefore will not be decided Tuesday.

The only council seat that will be listed on the ballot Tuesday is the First Ward seat currently held by Allyn Thurley. There are three individuals in the running: Steve Young, Christopher G. Meier and Ty Styx.

