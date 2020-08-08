You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments

Correction

{{featured_button_text}}

In Saturday’s edition, the Winona Daily News incorrectly reported that two seats for the Winona City Council were in contention and would be decided in Tuesday’s primary election.

While the Third and At-Large seats are in contention during the November general election, they only have two contenders and therefore will not be decided Tuesday.

The only council seat that will be listed on the ballot Tuesday is the First Ward seat currently held by Allyn Thurley. There are three individuals in the running: Steve Young, Christopher G. Meier and Ty Styx.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News