Correction

In Saturday’s edition, the Winona Daily News incorrectly reported that two seats for the Winona City Council were in contention and would be decided in Tuesday’s primary election.
While the Third and At-Large seats are in contention during the November general election, they only have two contenders and therefore will not be decided Tuesday.
The only council seat that will be listed on the ballot Tuesday is the First Ward seat currently held by Allyn Thurley. There are three individuals in the running: Steve Young, Christopher G. Meier and Ty Styx.
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
