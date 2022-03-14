Corps of Engineers’ Fountain City Service Base repairs to begin soon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, anticipates construction to begin in April at its Fountain City Service Base in Fountain City, Wisconsin.

The Corps recently awarded a $10.2 million contract to Newt Marine Service out of Dubuque, Iowa, for Mooring Dolphin replacement and an $18.6 million contract to Kraemer North America out of Plain, Wisconsin, for the design-build of a straight-line mooring solution at the district’s Fountain City Services Base in Pool 5A of the Upper Mississippi River, located in Fountain City.

The Fountain City Service Base Sustainment and Modernization Project is a two-phase project to improve the function and safety throughout the service base. The two objectives of the project are to replace the deteriorated mooring dolphins on the west side of the Fountain City harbor channel and modernize the service base.

Phase 1 of this project will include replacing severely deteriorated mooring dolphins on the west side of the Fountain City harbor channel. The St. Paul District anticipates construction of replacement Mooring Dolphins to begin in April.

Phase 2 of this project will include straightening out of the existing harbor wall, leveling the grade at the service base, adding two crane cells and updating electrical and water infrastructure Construction on Phase II is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2022 and could continue through the fall of 2024.

Construction noise from driving piles is anticipated during summer months through the fall of 2024.

“The project is a very important opportunity to modernize and upgrade the Fountain City Service Base with safer and more efficient infrastructure,” said Rob Maroney, Corps of Engineers project manager. “The Fountain City Service Base supports navigation up and down the Mississippi River.”

