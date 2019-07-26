Construction on the new facility for the Winona Family YMCA will begin Monday, the organization announced in Friday.
YMCA donors and officials broke ground last October on the new site, situated near the Winona Health campus and Highway 61, after seven years of planning and five years of fundraising. They announced in late April that construction would begin in July.
The building is expected to be “substantially completed” in October 2020, trailing just slightly the spring 2020 prediction shared at last October’s groundbreaking.
Total project costs have risen to $22 million, which means the YMCA plans to charge forward despite a roughly $5 million financial gap. The organization has raised $17.2 million to date in cash and pledges, according to the release.
“If you haven’t yet supported the project, now would be a good time to step forward,” said Ken Mogren, chair of the YMCA’s capital campaign, in the release. “If you’ve already given, we thank you for your generous support and ask you to please consider increasing your gift.”
The 1950s-era building on Fifth Street that currently houses the YMCA is in need of multiple renovations and is no longer viable to serve the growing community.
The new facility will be an open-plan, modern design with a zero-depth six-lane pool, family fun center, drop-in child care center, gymnasium, all-ages wellness center, handball/racquetball courts, green space for kids’ activities and locker rooms for families and kids with special needs. It will have twice the amount of parking the current YMCA has to offer.
The building will also house Winona Health’s rehabilitation services and include offices for Live Well Winona and the American Red Cross.
Anticipating this! The current YMCA building has been an antiquated trooper all these years, but lately, its creaking and squeaking when I jog on the old track has made me feel I'm in an abandoned haunted house. Can't wait to exercise in an upgraded setting!
