Construction concludes on the Gundersen Winona Campus

The Gundersen Winona Campus, located in the former Kmart building, is quickly approaching its second phase open date as construction has concluded on the facility.

While Gundersen staff members don’t expect to release new information about the campus’ second phase until next week, the contracting and construction company Kraus-Anderson has announced the completion of the renovation of the 86,000-square-foot building.

The primary care clinic will open on May 18, according to the construction company, which will not be confirmed until next week by Gundersen.

The second phase of the campus is expected to include family and internal medicine, women’s health, pediatrics and imaging services, which will join services already open that include infusion, urgent care and a lab.

Moving to the campus from other locations will be physical and occupational therapy and an eye clinic, while dental specialties will stay in downtown Winona.

According to the release, Kraus-Anderson “incorporated advanced 3D laser scanning to capture existing structural conditions and to provide a means to coordinate mechanical and electrical installation.”

The renovations for the building were designed by HSR Associates, Inc.