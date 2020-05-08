Construction concludes on the Gundersen Winona Campus

The Gundersen Winona Campus, located in the former Kmart building, is quickly approaching its second phase open date as construction has concluded on the facility.
While Gundersen staff members don’t expect to release new information about the campus’ second phase until next week, the contracting and construction company Kraus-Anderson has announced the completion of the renovation of the 86,000-square-foot building.
The primary care clinic will open on May 18, according to the construction company, which will not be confirmed until next week by Gundersen.
The second phase of the campus is expected to include family and internal medicine, women’s health, pediatrics and imaging services, which will join services already open that include infusion, urgent care and a lab.
Moving to the campus from other locations will be physical and occupational therapy and an eye clinic, while dental specialties will stay in downtown Winona.
According to the release, Kraus-Anderson “incorporated advanced 3D laser scanning to capture existing structural conditions and to provide a means to coordinate mechanical and electrical installation.”
The renovations for the building were designed by HSR Associates, Inc.
The first phase of the building opened in December.
Chuck Johnson, director of regional operations and business development for Gundersen, shared before the first phase opening that many reasons were behind the decision to open a campus in Winona.
“But one of the largest reasons is just the sheer number of people, patients that we have from this area that are currently traveling to other Gundersen locations for care and our commitment to bringing care as close to home as possible to reduce travel time and increase convenience for our patients,” Johnson said in October.
The campus is expected to have about 100 employees once both phases are fully open.
The Gundersen Winona Campus is located at 1122 W. Hwy. 61.
For more information about the campus, visit gundersenhealth.org/locations/medical-clinics/winona-campus.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.