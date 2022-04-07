Construction begins Monday for Hwy 43 reconstruction in Winona

Motorists in Winona are reminded to be alert beginning Monday for construction crews who will start working on the Hwy 43 reconstruction project at Hwy 61, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT’s contractor, Hoffman Construction Co., will reconstruct Hwy 43 between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview St. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Hwy 61, Riverbend Rd., Frontenac Dr. and Sarnia St.

The initial construction will take place along Hwy 61 as crews prepare to build the roundabout there. In May, work will proceed north on Hwy 43 on the west side (the side where Winona Health is located). Construction is scheduled to run through early November.

Motorists can expect traffic delays during construction because of the volume of traffic that typically drives through this corridor. During construction, travel lanes will be reduced on Hwy 61 and Hwy 43. Three major cross streets (Bruski Dr., Frontenac Dr. and Riverbend Rd.) will be closed one at a time. Temporary traffic signals will be in place along the route during construction.

